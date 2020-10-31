Halloween is upon us, and boy have celebrities been going all out for the spooky October holiday. We've seen Saweetie dress up as all three members of Destiny's Child and Kylie Jenner grabbed a few of her friends to morph into sexy Power Rangers, but no one has outdone Lil Nas X. The 21-year-old record-breaking artist has proved that he's the ultimate Nicki Minaj stan by turning himself into the Barbie rapper. He debuted his look—a costume inspired by Nicki's "Super Bass" garb—on social media and dubbed himself "Nas Maraj."

The rapper has long been a Nicki Minaj fan, although he did previously deny his love for the Queen emcee. He later explained that as a young gay rapper who was living in the closet, he didn't want people to question his sexuality if he admitted to being an avid admirer of Nicki Minaj. Now that he's been more open with his life, he has no problem telling the world just how much he adores the new mother. He has also unashamedly begged her for a feature, and after this Halloween look, she can't possibly say no.

After posting himself in his Nicki Minaj costume, the comments from the public flooded in. Lil Nas X has been applauded by people like Iggy Azalea, Skai Jackson, the Clermont Twins, Andy Cohen, 24kgoldn, and many more. Check out the look for yourself and let us known if he nailed it.