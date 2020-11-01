Russell Wilson and Ciara are a power couple, so it only makes sense that they make power moves on Halloween. Ciara has already blessed us with two costumes: one of her as Cardi B and another of her as Meg Thee Stallion. Both looks were very fun, and either one would have been enough on its own. However, Ciara has team up with her husband to create a thrid Halloween surprise: a remake of Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's music video look for "What's It Gonna Be." The classic video finds Busta and Janet draped in futuristic silver and black outfits while being surrounded by dripping metallic fluid. Ciara and Russell did a great job of remaking the costumes, but they took it a step further as well to recreate a portion of the music video.

The post received praised from several industry heads, including Busta Rhymes himself. "Thank you you both for the love Queen @ciara & King @dangerusswilson ððððððððððð," commented the legendary rapper on the picture. Is this the dopest couple costume you have seen for Halloween 2020? Let us know what you think about the Ciara and Russell Westbrook recreation of Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's sexy single below and have a great holiday!