She's still keeping her son's name a secret, but Nicki Minaj is revealing more about her pregnancy with fans. Earlier today (December 30), the rap icon took to her social media to share more snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot in honor of her baby boy turning three-months-old. The colorful photo grabbed the attention of the Barbz, naturally, so Mrs. Petty decided to take some time out to answer questions from her fans regarding all things motherhood.

The rapper shared that Ariana Grande sent her beautiful gifts for her baby and added in another tweet that Ciara was helpful with giving her tips for caring for a newborn. Nicki will soon release a documentary where the world will see how her husband, Kenneth Petty, reacted when she shared the news that she was pregnant. Fans wanted to know if the baby resembled Nicki or Kenneth, and the rapper answered she'd let the world be the judge. Nicki promised that she would share her son's name one day, so the Barbz will just have to standby.

Nicki also gave details about her pregnancy and labor. "He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him. He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now," said Minaj. "Natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out."

You can read through a portion of Nicki's Q&A with fans below.