These days, Nicki Minaj is on full-time mommy duty. In a new Instagram post, the queen of rap proves she’s committed to staying dripped out, all the way down to baby Minaj’s stroller.

While the 38-year-old rapper prefers to lay relatively low these days since she gave birth back in October, she did take time to thank Fendi’s creative director Silvia Fendi for sending over a brand new stroller for her son. The Queens-bred rapper has previously collaborated with the luxury Italian fashion house to release a collection, so the relationship is not new to her.

All things considered, it is only right the emcee has her newborn son rocking some Fendi. In fact, she actually already owned the exact stroller sent to her by the brand, as she revealed.

“just so happens that I already had the exact same stroller.” she wrote, adding a playful emoji. “it’s my fave. Love you, Silvia. ♥ï¸ Thank you for everything #FendiPrintsOnMySonToo”

Not much is known about Nicki’s newborn son since no pictures or videos have been shared of him yet, but she did share audio of him cooing on Twitter, which was quite adorable. The rapper has also shared a few post-baby pics with Kenneth Petty, flaunting her new physique after dropping the extra pounds.

The legend also announced last month that a new, six-part docu-series about her life will be arriving soon to HBO Max.