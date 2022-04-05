Nicki Minaj has bouquets full of flowers for all of her friends. Following this past weekend's Grammy Awards, the mother of one has taken some time to praise a few of the famous faces awarded on Sunday night – including her "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin" collaborator, Lil Baby.

As HipHopDx notes, the "Drip Too Hard" hitmaker took home his first trophy from the prestigious Recording Academy on Sunday night for his unforgettable Best Melodic Rap Performance alongside Kanye West and The Weeknd on "Hurricane" from the former's DONDA album.

"Congratulations on your Grammy @lilbaby," the Queen of Rap herself wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 4th, following a congratulatory post for Planet Her recording artist Doja Cat, who she previously collaborated with on the "Say So" remix.

In a screenshot of their messages that also made its way onto her Story, Minaj shared what she wrote to the "Ain't Shit" singer. "Congratulations on your Grammy mama. You really really really really really really really fkng deserve it."

The Trinidadian rapper shared clips of Doja naming The Pink Print artist as her "bucket list collaborator," potentially hinting at another studio session between the two – fingers crossed.

It's been noted that, despite her wild success, Minaj has never been awarded a Grammy Award of her own, although she's been nominated 10 times (the most recent being in 2016).

"Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade – went on to inspire a generation," she tweeted back in 2020.

