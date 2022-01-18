2022 Grammys
- Pop CultureMike Dean Apologizes After Trolling BTS & Facing Wrath Of Angry StansMike Dean admitted that he was upset after losing out on a Grammy for his work with Ye, although he said he's open to working with BTS down the road.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Congratulates Lil Baby On His First Grammy WinNicki Minaj is giving flowers to all of her friends following the Grammys.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami & Diddy Spotted Leaving Mike Dean & Jeff Bhasker's Pre-Grammys Party TogetherSean Combs and the City Girl have been fighting off relationship rumours for months now.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Date & LocationThe controversial award show has moved its venue from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.By Hayley Hynes