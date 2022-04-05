Grammy Mania is still prevalent on social media timelines and many people are talking about Doja Cat securing her first win. The Pop-Rap singer has been taking over the charts in recent years and over the weekend, both Doja and SZA nabbed a Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their collaborative single, "Kiss Me More." Several congratulatory messages have been sent Doja's way, including a DM from Nicki Minaj that the Rap icon shared on Instagram.

Prior to her big win, Doja told was asked by Entertainment Tonight who she wanted to work with, and she named her "Say So (Remix) collaborator. "Who do I wanna work with? Well, everybody knows it's Nicki, it's all the time," she said. "It's Nicki."



David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Doja also recognized that there were several new artists that she also wanted to collaborate with, but the mention of Minaj was shared to the Queen rapper's Story. Nicki also posted a screenshot of her DM to Doja that read: "Congratulations on your Grammy mama. You really really really really really really really fkng deserve it [pink bow emoji]."

It looks as of Doja "hearted" the message, but people couldn't stop talking about what else could be seen in the image. Doja casually sending Nicki a "wyd" DM gave fans of both artists a chuckle. Congrats to Doja Cat once again! Check it out below.