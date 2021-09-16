If your 2021 Bingo Card has "Nicki Minaj having a social media fight with the White House" isn't crossed off, now is the time. It has been a wild week on social media as we're easing into Fall, and no one expected for the New York rapper to be at odds with pro-vaccine advocates, and seemingly allies with the likes of Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Tomi Lahren.

Nicki Minaj's comments about not being vaccinated while sharing stories about side effects like impotence and swollen testicles have caused a bit of a ruckus that has reached all the way to the White House. People have been concerned that her large, dedicated fanbase will refrain from getting vaccinated because of Minaj's remarks, however, the rapper has advocated for people to research before making a decision.

Minaj also alleged that she was in "Twitter jail" because the platform has kept her from being able to tweet, but reports state that Twitter has denied claims that they stepped in to block her from her account. Nicki also tweeted that she received an invitation to the White House, but later, White House officials issued a statement denying that as well. They did add that they offered to have Nicki speak with doctors about the vaccine to dispel misinformation about side effects.

We've continued to report on this story as it unfolds, and it has taken another turn after Minaj got on Livestream and clapped back at the White House's statement.

“We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with two people," she said, before recalling that one person was Dr. Fauci and the other was the surgeon general. "You know what I said? I said, ‘Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a Live,’ and they said that they’re open to me choosing a platform to do a Live, but they never have taken that off the table for me to come to the White House."

Meanwhile, Candace Owens is delighting in the controversy with a video filled with commentary. Check it all out below.