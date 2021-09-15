Nicki Minaj shared some dangerous misinformation on social media this week pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that one of her cousin's friends experienced a pair of swollen testicles after getting the jab, which contributed to her decision to not get vaccinated. Nicki recently revealed her vaccination status after telling fans that she contracted the virus at a video shoot, revealing that she was not vaxxed. But it was her claims about her cousin's friend that took over the internet.

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," she said. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The backlash was so strong that it reached mainstream national news. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci commented on her bizarre claims, denying that men and women could experience reproduction issues upon getting the vaccine.

After getting some research done on the matter, Trinidad & Tobago's health minister Terrence Deyalsingh has responded to Nicki Minaj, denying that there are any reported cases of "swollen testicles" because of the jab.

"We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false," said Deyalsingh during a press conference. "Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. What was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media. As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad, or I dare say anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So, there you have it. Do we need any more proof that Nicki's cousin's friend's swollen balls weren't because of the vaccine?

