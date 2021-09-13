Fans are anticipating the looks that will be served at the Met Gala. It marks the return of the fundraising gala that was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Of course, the rise in vaccination numbers and the decline in cases have allowed for many social gatherings to resume. Several celebrities have already announced that they won't be in attendance such as Nicki Minaj.



The Barbz were disappointed because they haven't seen Nicki pop out since pre-COVID times, but she has good reasoning. For one, she gave birth during the pandemic and on a Twitter Q&A, she explained that she wasn't willing to risk the safety of her newborn son for the 'Gram.

A fan empathized with her situation but Nicki quickly revealed that she also had COVID recently. If you recall, she pulled out of the VMAs last minute and told her fans that she'd explain at another date. Turns out, that was today. "Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?" She wrote before revealing that she hasn't been vaccinated, unlike her fellow Young Money star. "'get vaccinated' Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile."

Fans immediately began accusing Nicki of being an anti-vaxxer. Since the Met Gala requires attendees to be completely vaccinated, Nicki said she wasn't going to get inoculated just to hang around other well-dressed celebrities. She did say that she will get it down the line. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," she tweeted.

So far, it seems that some of the research she's done has been through word of mouth. She revealed the unfortunate alleged side-effects her cousin's friend in Trinidad is suffering from. "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," she added.

Ultimately, she reassured fans that she'll be vaccinated by the time she's ready to hit the road on her next tour. Despite being reluctant to receive the vaccine, she did encourage others to get protected from COVID-19, if only for the sake of returning to work.

"I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.," she added.

Even with plans for a tour in mind, it seems that fans will ultimately have to wait for new music. This comes as a result of a Barbz's plea for "scraps anything" from the Queen herself. Apparently, Nicki didn't like that too much.

"I was about to give yall way more than scraps but ykw. I’ll talk to y’all next year. Ima leave the stu & go in the backyard & get in the pool with," she tweeted. "I can’t get this time back with my pickney. God bless my real babies... Merry Christmas Happy Thanksgiving Happy Halloween."