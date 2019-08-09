Nicki Minaj has found herself a new bestie. For the last year, it feels as though everybody has been pitting Cardi B and Nicki against each other, debating on who is the better rapper of the two. While they were bickering, Megan Thee Stallion was perfecting her craft and she crept up to claim the crown, becoming one of the most popular female musicians in the world in a few months. She continues to rise and now that her track with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign is out, she's ready to make some history.

As if her "Big Ole Freak" and Fever success wasn't enough, Hot Girl Meg had to drop another one for her hotties, releasing "Hot Girl Summer" last night and instantly penning her name in the books. As Nicki Minaj pointed out on Instagram, the track has officially reached a neat pinnacle just hours after its release. It has become the first-ever female rap collaboration to hit the top spot on the iTunes USA chart, marking a seriously impressive feat for Megan and Nicki. Of course, Ty Dolla $ign should be getting his credit too.

Minaj reflected on the success of the single, writing: "Yikes. Herstory in the making. should I run up on meg today & go live y’all? Or nah? Y’all deserve it for showing me how to go live with her that night."

It looks like another live-stream is on the way from the Queen and the Hot Girl. Are you in for it?