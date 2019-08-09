Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, & Ty Dolla $ign Heat Up "Hot Girl Summer"

Better late than never! Megan Thee Stallion was all set to release "Hot Girl Summer," a single that she promised her adoring fans would be delivered last week. Yet, without notice, the release was pushed back and while fans were disappointed, they were more than forgiving when it was officially announced that Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign added their vocals to the track.

The "Hot Girl Summer" epidemic has gained so much traction worldwide that Megan is in the process of trademarking the phrase. On the spicy single, the Houston rapper links with Nicki and the pair deliver boastful lyrical displays that teeter the line between conceit and confidence. The track samples City Girls "Act Up" and the inclusion of Ty's verse is the stamp of approval that "Hot Girl Summer" is all inclusive.

For her verse, Nicki recently shared on Twitter that he addition to the track truly was a surprise. "I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man," she wrote. "But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr." The rest, as they say, was history. Are you feeling "Hot Girl Summer"?

Quotable Lyrics

Handle me? (Huh?) Who gon' handle me? (Who)

Thinkin' he's a player (Huh, huh), he's a member on the team (Huh)

He put in all that work (Hey, hey), he wanna be the MVP (Boy, bye)

I told him "Ain't no taming me (Hey, hey), I love my n*ggas equally" (Uh)

F*ckin' 9 to 5 n*ggas with that superstar D (Star D)