Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby joined forces for a blockbuster collaboration. "Do We Have A Problem?" was Nicki's first single in over half a year, and her inclusion of one of hip-hop's best feature artists in the game made it an immediate hit.

The song's music video basically served as a short film, and included STARZ's Power star Joseph Sikora as a supporting actor. In a week of exciting rap releases like 2 Chainz, Saba, YG and J. Cole, 21 Savage and more, "Do We HaveA Problem?" seemingly triumphed above them all in terms of numbers.

On Friday night (Feb. 4), Minaj revealed that her Baby collab reached No. 1 on Apple Music's "Top Songs" chart, No. 1 on iTunes top chart and the music video became the No. 1 most trending video on YouTube. she praised Lil Baby for helping her accomplish this, and seemingly announced that their next collaborative single "Bussin," which they previewed in the music video, will drop next Friday: "Heard y’all just went #1 on Apple Music. I wasn’t gonna go live anymore but just for that, gimme 45 min, love you guys so much. #DoWeHaveAProblem #Bussin next #PinkFriday LETS GO! @lilbaby4PF you rlly dat n!$$@"

While "Do We Have A Problem?" included a melodic, autotune hook and meshed many of Nicki's different styles, it appears the "Bussin" will e a more lyrically intensive cut for both Nicki and Baby.

