It looks like Nicki Minaj is officially preparing for the release of her follow-up to Queen. It's been nearly four years since the album's release, though she hasn't been completely under the radar. She blessed fans with the re-release of her beloved breakout mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with the inclusion of three new songs including "Seeing Green" ft. Drake and Lil Wayne.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the wee hours of the morning, Nicki came through with the release of "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby along with a Blockbuster-level music video. Nicki's acting chops take center stage with co-stars Power's Joseph Sikora and The Oath's Cory Hardrict as she takes on the role of a law enforcement agent who turns out to be working for the other side. Lil Baby also shows off his acting chops in the music video, which could lead to more on-screen performances by the ATL rapper in the future.

The wait for new music from Nicki was worth it, though. Fans have been praising Nicki for her latest single with some predicting that she could be a future EGOT winner. However, fans were even more ecstatic about the new snippet Nicki shared towards the end of the video for the single, "Bussin." Nicki's flow is reminiscent of her performance on "FEFE" as she flexes her wordplay. Baby appears to also have some contributions to the song, so perhaps, we can expect to hear more of him on Nicki's next project.

Nicki told James Corden that was she was going to drop her album before the summer, so we'll be keeping an eye out for that. Check out a few reactions to Nicki's latest single below.