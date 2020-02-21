Nick Cannon's new interview with VLAD TV has been filled with tons of headline-worthy content, from his opinion on Eminem being the pioneer of pill-popping rap to his upcoming book on Suge Knight being comparable to The Autobiography of Malcolm X. The latest clip shared by Vlad now sees him speaking on the many issues currently surrounding former (?) NFL star Antonio Brown.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM

Not everything has been going downhill for Antonio lately, seen above looking crispy clean with all smiles while flicking it up with rapper Russ earlier this month at the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience during Super Bowl weekend. However, having to make a handful of public apologies to everyone from the Hollywood Police Department to his former Pittsburgh Steelers family, in addition to a still opened investigation into his sexual assault case from last year, proves that Brown still has a long way back to normal. Nick, who was quick to call out the fact that he knows Brown from his stint on season one of The Masked Singer, spoke to the fact that he sees the situation as "a brother crying out for help."

It's worth hearing Nick Cannon explain his thoughts on the Antonio Brown ordeal in his own words, so watch the clip below and let us know if you think he has a point: