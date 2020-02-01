Antonio Brown has apologized to the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department for the incident earlier this month involving a domestic disturbance call at his home, as reported by ESPN.

"To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me," Brown wrote on Instagram, Friday night. "Thanks to you all who sincerely accept my Sincere apology￼. And we must all know that God is a Forgiving God. P.S The 'PAL' Youth League, I’m looking to working with you all again in the near future."

Brown recorded a run-in with the police live on Instagram that also involved the mother of his children and their kids. The former NFL wide-receiver could be heard shouting expletives at police officers.

The Hollywood Police Department has since rescinded a donation Brown made to the department's athletic league.

Brown ends his apology post saying he hopes to work "with you all again in the near future."