After more than a year of trash-talking Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, Antonio Brown has finally offered an apology. During a lengthy interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning, AB addressed all of the "unwanted attention" he caused and said that he is "forever grateful" for his former Steelers teammates and the organization as a whole.

According to Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown said:

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions. The unwanted attention I probably caused those guys. To the fans and organization. So obviously you want to clear out any baggage or disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization. You know these guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old, and I’m forever grateful for those guys. To not only have the opportunity to play with those guys but be in so many amazing moments, and we’ve been through so much. “So I’m forever grateful and indebted to the organization. Mr. Rooney. Mike Tomlin. Kevin Colbert. Ben Roethlisberger. You know I started my career with those guys. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of amazing things. So it’s not all bad. I just think from an emotional standpoint, when stuff got bad, it just seem bad. But we got more good moments than bad.”

The former All Pro receiver's image has taken a massive hint since he left Pittsburgh, thanks in large part to his countless legal issues, but in recent days he has made an effort to repair his image. For instance, Brown has also apologized to the Hollywood Florida Police Department and even posted a photo with his baby mama, who he had verbally abused during a disturbing instagram live video.

That said, anyone who has been following AB's downfall is well aware that his next post on social media could completely contradict all the good will he is now trying to build up.