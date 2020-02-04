Just last month, it seemed as though many things were going wrong for Antonio Brown. Without an NFL contract, Brown was getting into a whole heap of trouble including disputes with his baby mother Chelsie Kyriss and even an arrest. At one point, Kyriss made an Instagram post urging for AB to get some help before things go horribly wrong. Brown came out in the media recently where he spoke about his issues and how he hopes to improve himself.

It looks like Brown has been making some great strides and is even repairing some of his relationships. Recently, Brown took to Instagram where he posted a photo of himself alongside Kyriss with the caption "Baby Mama say I’m crazy; she just crazy in love." AB and Kyriss were smiling and seemed to be having a great time at the LIV Nightclub in Miami. With this photo in mind, it looks like they have patched things up.

Hopefully, this is the first of many positive developments for Brown. The last few months have been a whirlwind for him but with this latest reconciliation, there is certainly hope that he can everything else in order and eventually get back on an NFL field. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league and there are certainly teams that could use him.