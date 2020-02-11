Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. These allegations were brought up by Taylor in September and they came with a civil lawsuit. In addition to this suit, Brown was hit with an internal investigation from the NFL, which hasn't even concluded yet. There have been very few updates on this case, until yesterday, when it was reported by Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic that Brown's lawyer would actually be withdrawing from the case. The paperwork has been filed in Florida State court which means the request is now official.

It remains to be seen how this case is going to play out. If Brown can't find a new lawyer, it's going to be difficult to represent himself. It's important to note that his lawyer's reasoning for filing a motion to withdraw is unknown. There could be a whole plethora of reasons for why he decided to withdraw although we'll probably never know due to confidentiality.

Meanwhile, Brown is looking to get back into the NFL next season. If he loses the suit, his career could very well be over, especially considering everything that has gone down these past few months.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on this story as we will bring you the latest.