Earlier in the week, Soulja Boy's longtime girlfriend Nia Riley revealed in a preview of an upcoming interview with blogger Tasha K that her rapper boyfriend had caused her to miscarriage after physically assaulting her while she was pregnant. She disclosed more horrific details about their testy relationship in the full interview that has now been made public. Namely, the Love & Hip Hop star is claiming that the rapper held a gun to her head, among other scary things she endured during the course of their six-year relationship.

During the course of the hour-plus-long conversation with Tasha, the reality TV star revealed terrifying details she was forced to endure during the course of their relationship, including posting her nudes online, berating and beating on her for not having sex. She also went into detail about how she did not like the way fans mocked the abuse they witnessed when the couple appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images



Explaining the incident where the rapper held a gun to her head, she explained, “I wanted to leave. I was trying to leave." She continued, “I had pepper sprayed him one day, really bad. He tried to take a shower. And it f***ed him up really bad. I want to say it was the same day. He had charged at me. So I pepper sprayed him. I had it under my pillow.”

She continued, “His barber came after our whole little incident. So I said, ‘I know this n****’s haircuts take like an hour.’ I’m trying make sure he couldn’t see me from certain mirrors. And I packed my bag. It’s a crazy situation to try to get out of. So I was just sitting there, watching, watching, watching. He hadn’t moved. He didn’t get up for nothing. I got up, got my bag. I walked down stairs. And I felt him press it [the gun] against the back of my head. And I just sat down. I sat on the steps for a couple of hours. He was sitting behind me.”

“With the gun?” Tasha K asked, to which Riley replied, “Yeah. And he had friends there that would sit there and watch him. Nobody ever said anything. It was just crazy. It was something that was private and just us, if we were home. But if his friends were there, he didn’t care.”



Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1

Tasha continued, “So you mean to tell me there were grown men who were there and them n****s didn’t do s**t?”

“They didn’t do anything,” Riley said in response. “No one did anything. I won’t say they all enable each other but that’s how it feels.”

This is not the only time Soulja Boy has been accused of acting violently towards women. He is currently facing a lawsuit from a woman alleging he sexually assaulted her, among other violent actions.

