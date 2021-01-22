There is an ongoing lawsuit against Soulja Boy but the rapper claims that the allegations against him are untrue. A woman states that in early 2019, she was physically and sexually assaulted by the rapper. In court documents, the woman is only referred to as Jane Doe and she states that she began working for Soulja back in December 2018. Doe alleges that the rapper began acting violently toward her the following month and in February 2019, Soulja Boy allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe also makes claims that Soulja pushed her out of a vehicle, was jealous of her social media posts and incoming phone calls, and had even locked her in a room without a mattress, food, or water. She says Soulja told her, "I should have killed you," and claims that after she was allegedly violently assaulted in August 2020, she left. When she returned to retrieve her belongings, Jane Doe states that she was once again sexually assaulted.

According to TMZ, Soulja Boy's representative denies the allegations against the rapper. "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman ... this is non-sense!!!"

Jane Doe is suing for "sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress" and damages for unpaid work. In January 2020, another woman sued Soulja Boy for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and a variety of other accusations. She alleges he beat her, tied her up, forced her to perform oral sex, and put a gun to her head.

