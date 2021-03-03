WWE's Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton have been entangled in a sort-of feud, which also includes "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but nobody expected this sort of swerve to happen in their storyline after "Kiss Me Through The Phone" hitmaker Soulja Boy got involved this week on social media. Calling the WWE "fake", Soulja Boy managed to offended a handful of WWE superstars, who went on to attack him virtually for criticizing their profession.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Randy Orton and Retribution's T-Bar had the loudest responses from the bunch, with the 14-time world champion starting a full-fledged beef with Big Draco on Twitter. "Fake? Dare this prick to step up," said the Apex Predator in response to Soulja's claims. "He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b*tch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a b*tch ass..."

Alexa Bliss got herself caught up in the madness when she tweeted in response to the Randy vs. Soulja situation, sarcastically asking, "What’s a 'Soulja boy'? Well, whatever it is ... Randy is not happy with it. #watchmeyuuuuuu." The tweet made its way to Draco's office, and he wasn't impressed with Little Miss Bliss at all. "Hey Lexi it’s this dance you’re doing," said the rapper, putting Alexa on blast and sharing a clip of her doing his famous "Crank Dat" dance.

According to Alexa, she was doing the dance to mock fellow wrestler Asuka, and not because of Soulja. Still, she offered to choreograph his next music video, so maybe there's no bad blood between these two.