The world watched as Nia Riley entered into Love & Hip Hop history as she was introduced to the series back in 2014. She was poised as Soulja Boy's girlfriend, and while she spoke about her relationship with the rapper as if it was something serious, Soulja seemed more interested in the party life. The two often fought on the show as Nia confronted women Soulja cheated on her with, and off-camera, their relationship came to an end. Recently, the daughter of music legend Teddy Riley shared on a podcast that she allegedly endured domestic violence at the hands of Soulja Boy, and she detailed her experiences with suffering a miscarriage.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

"We had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did," Riley told blogger Tasha K about the rapper allegedly kicking her in the stomach. "He absolutely knew I was pregnant... I was, like, fifteen weeks. I don't think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. Truthfully, in my mind, I didn't know what to do or what I wanted to do."

Now, the remainder of Riley's interview has been shared where she details another alleged incident where she said Soulja Boy held a gun to her head. "I wanted to leave, I was trying to leave. I had pepper-sprayed him one day, really bad. He tried to take shower and it f*cked him up really bad.... He had charged at me," she explained. Riley said she kept the pepper spray under her pillow.

Later, Riley claimed that Soulja's barber arrived and she was aware that his haircuts take approximately an hour, giving her enough time to leave without him knowing. "I’m trying make sure he couldn’t see me from certain mirrors and I packed my bag," she said. "It’s a crazy situation to try to get out of. I was just sitting there, watching, watching, watching. He hadn’t moved. He didn’t get up for nothing. I got up, got my bag. I walked downstairs. I felt him press [a gun] against the back of my head and I just sat down. I sat on the steps for a couple of hours. He was sitting behind me."

She claimed that Soulja still had the firearm. "He had friends there that would sit there and watch him," Riley added. "Nobody ever said anything. It was just crazy. It was something that was private and just us if we were home, but if his friends were there, he didn’t care." His friends allegedly "enable" the rapper, said Riley, and when it was over, Soulja Boy and his entourage allegedly went back to drinking and partying.

Soulja Boy currently faces multiple accusations of sexual assault, assault, and false imprisonment. Check out Nia Riley's video below.