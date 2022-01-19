Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has had a wild few weeks during the lead-up to his upcoming new mixtape, Colors. Releasing a handful of new songs as a teaser of the project, YB had the hip-hop community in shock over some of his lyrics on "Bring The Hook," where he calls out Chicago's notorious O-Block by saying he's "rolling up" a pack for them.

The 22-year-old rapper's diss did not go unnoticed, earning responses from Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, King Yella, King Von's sister, and more. As people continue to respond to YB's O-Block diss, he has officially returned with another new song, called "Know Like I Know." After NLE Choppa got into a physical altercation with one of YB's fans at the airport, many believe that the song is largely targeted at him.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"I bet your momma would be destroyed, n***a, when we send your stupid ass to God for makin' statements/Choosin' sides about my beef with them lil boys," raps YoungBoy at the start of the song, presumably about NLE Choppa. "I can say I saw it, you can say I was your favorite, n***a/Better stay up in your place b*tch, f*ck around get your face split."

Previously, NLE Choppa did say that YoungBoy was one of his favorite rappers, which makes many believe that the entire first verse is directed at him. He also seemingly mentioned Choppa's health kick, saying, "I don't give a f*ck how you treat your body, give a f*ck bout your cleaning."

The song also may be aimed subliminally at Lil Durk after the rapper had something to say about "Bring The Hook," as YB raps, "All these n***as tryna to be the biggest rapper while I'm tryna wrap 'em in a body bag with a toe tag in his last meetin' with the pastor/I know a n***a that got Instagram and Twitter still ain't tryna master how they play wit' me and he know I play for keeps/Knowin' I will clap 'em, I don't give a f*ck my n***a/Just like your friend you gon' bite the dust, n***a/You ain't ready to see some brains layin' around the club."



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Check out YoungBoy's new song "Know Like I Know" below and let us know what you think about the possible disses against NLE Choppa and Lil Durk.