Only a few weeks have gone by since the release of his collaborative mixtape with Birdman but Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is already fast-forwarding to his next body of work, announcing the release date to his upcoming project, titled Colors.

Extending his consistency into the new year, the 22-year-old recording artist has been dropping new music every other day on YouTube, blessing his fans with a steady stream of content. Despite his troubling legal history, YoungBoy has been staying out of trouble as he remains on house arrest in Utah, but he's keeping busy with the announcement of his new mixtape, Colors.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Taking to his YouTube Community page, YoungBoy shared the cover artwork for the new mixtape and announced the release date. The project will be released on January 14. The cover shows the rapper wearing a colorful hoodie, looking into the camera, and rocking a dark beanie.

This announcement comes following the release of YB's new collaboration with DaBaby this week, sharing a new double song called "Bestie/Hit." YoungBoy's new songs "Foolish Figure," "Emo Love," "Emo Rockstar," and "Fish Scale" are all expected to be on the tracklist.

For a second straight week in 2022, it looks like we're getting some good music for the weekend. Stay tuned for YoungBoy's new mixtape Colors.



YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Colors" cover artwork