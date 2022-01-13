Things are heating up between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's respective crews after the latter seemingly referenced the death of Chicago rapper King Von in his new song, "Bring The Hook." One minute into the new release, YoungBoy takes aim at Chicago's O-Block, where King Von called home, and says, "N***a, this that Squid Game, O-Block pack get rolled up/Murder what they told us, Atlanta boy get fold up."

Prior to King Von's shooting death, the rapper was involved in a physical altercation with rapper Quando Rondo, who is affiliated with YoungBoy. Von was part of Lil Durk's OTF group, and Durkio has seemingly responded to YB's inflammatory remarks.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Sharing a photo of himself next to a poster of King Von, the late rapper's chain, and his deceased cousin OTF NuNu's chain, Durk said, "Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a b*tch." Many believe the message was intended to be received by YoungBoy.

Similarly, King Von's sister, Kayla B, also appeared to respond to YoungBoy's new song on social media, tweeting, "On demon time in the house on house arrest? get in these streets. Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a b*tch."

Check out Lil Durk and Kayla B's possible responses to YoungBoy below.



