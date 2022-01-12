mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Says He's Rolling "O-Block Pack" On New Song "Bring The Hook"

Alex Zidel
January 12, 2022 16:28
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seemingly takes aim at Chicago's O-Block on his new song "Bring The Hook."


YoungBoy Never Broke Again is in his zone right now, coming through with yet another single release ahead of his new mixtape, Colors. The Baton Rouge-raised rapper has kicked off this year in memorable fashion, releasing a handful of new records and announcing the upcoming release of his new project. With Colors expected to arrive on January 14, the 22-year-old rapper re-upped by dropping his track, "Bring The Hook," which includes a few inflammatory lyrics aimed at Chicago's O-Block.

In the last few years, there has been a well-documented feud involving Lil Durk's OTF crew, which hails from O-Block, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's artists. Most notably, Quando Rondo and King Von had issues before Von passed away, getting into a physical altercation that led to Von's fatal shooting. 

In YB's new song, he seemingly calls out O-Block rappers and makes a reference to Von's killing, rapping, "N***a, this that Squid Game, O-Block pack get rolled up/Murder what they told us, Atlanta boy get fold up."

Check out the new song below and stay tuned for Colors, out this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***a, this that Squid Game, O-Block pack get rolled up
Murder what they told us, Atlanta boy get fold up
N***a get your hoes up, these b*tches throwin' up green flags
Throwin' that NBA up, for me, set you up to bust your ass
And know I keep that murder bag
Right on him, leave a toe tag
Inside the freezer where them people put 'em 'fore they stitch his ass

