A random man has been spending most of his evening bragging on the internet that he knocked out NLE Choppa, but the rapper is contesting his recounting of events. We recently reported on a viral video that showed the Memphis rapper calmly making his way through an airport before he was confronted by a man who asked him to confirm his identity. Then, things quickly escalated and a scuffle ensued.

Initially, not much could be seen from the initial video, but as the hours rolled by, more clips surfaced showing the brief altercation from different angles. It was stated that the attacker is a fan of NBA YoungBoy and accosted Choppa because of the rappers' rumored beef.



The attacker didn't waste a moment identifying himself in social media posts that followed as he and his friends bragged about knocking out the rapper. However, in a swift post-and-delete moment over on Twitter, NLE Choppa offered up his side of the story.

"It's a difference from getting hit and falling then fighting in flip flops and falling on yo own," the rapper tweeted. "I fell throwing a punch Ian get hit til I was otw down [crying laughing emojis] and my backpack 20 pounds. Buddy lip swole everything I through connected." Choppa added, "My whole ankle rolled I got ice onnat how rn."

He also added that he's just trying to take care of his family and people want to test him. The internet has been sharing the clips of this incident in a frenzy. Check it out below.