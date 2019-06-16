NLE Choppa Flips NBA YoungBoy On "Free Youngboy"

Last week, NLE Choppa shared his new "Free Youngboy" track, serving as his first release since the notoriously independent emcee inked a new deal with Warner Records. He has since doubled down with a new clip to attach to the new song.

The cut flips YoungBoy's previously-released "FREEDDAWG" track, originally produced by CashMoneyAP. Beatmaker Drum Drummie hops on the backdrop to tweak it for the new select as Choppa employs a much more melodic delivery than usual for a quick release.

The new clip fits Choppa's modus operandi with plenty of visual effects adorning the screen while he posts up with his routine crew to let loose on his slew of bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Last nigga play with me, I sent him to the heaven gates

I ain't never fuck with Josh, but I love totin' Drac's

Bitch I'm boutta get 'em wacked, then I move to another state (Huh)

I got a bucket list​ for the opps, who I'm gonna kill today?