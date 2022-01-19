NBA YoungBoy Doesn't Hold Back On "Know Like I Know" Single

It's about that time for yet another NBA YoungBoy single. The rapper has been laying low as he spends his house arrest in Utah, but that hasn't stopped the regular streamline of new music. YoungBoy recently promised fans that he would be releasing a new mixtape, stating that it would be coming in just a few weeks, but as time has passed without an update or confirmed release date, fans are excited to at least have a new single to tie them over.

Following previous releases including "Emo Rockstar," "Foolish Figure," and "Emo Love," Young Boy returns with "Know Like I Know." Although he's known for controversial lyrics in his songs, some believe that a few of his lyrics are more than just artistic license considering the track came directly following news that one of his alleged fans ran up on NLE Choppa.

We'll let the public discuss that for itself, but in the meantime, stream "Know Like I Know" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I bet yo momma be destroyed n*gga

When we send yo stupid ass to God for makin' statements

Choosin' sides about my beef with them lil boys

I can say I saw it, you can say I was your favorite n*gga

Better stay up in your place b*tch

F*ck around get yo face split