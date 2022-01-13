YoungBoy Never Broke Again has shaken things up among rappers this week, seemingly referencing the murder of rapper King Von in his new song and explicitly dissing O-Block, a stretch of Chicago-located apartment buildings that is very relevant in hip-hop. After YB said he was rolling up "O-Block pack" in the latest release from his upcoming mixtape, Colors, the Baton Rouge-based rapper seemingly earned responses from Lil Durk, King Von's sister, and more.

"Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a b*tch," said Durk on Instagram.

Other rappers have also responded to YoungBoy dissing O-Block, including Chicago native Lil Reese, who responded to DJ Akademiks calling YB a "demon".



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"That ain't no demon time he just rapping like the rest of these rappers all rap," tweeted Lil Reese, the self-proclaimed Grim Reaper.

Despite previously supporting YoungBoy, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa seemingly took issue with the artist dissing O-Block too, quote-tweeting Lil Reese and adding, "I stamp that."

Many fans also believe that Fredo Bang, a fellow Baton Rouge-based rapper who has a history of feuding with YoungBoy, also apparently took some shots following the song's release, posting, "Safe ass."

See how everyone is responding to the song below.