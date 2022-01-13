YoungBoy Never Broke Again's O-Block diss in his new song has earned more reactions from Lil Reese, NLE Choppa, and others.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has shaken things up among rappers this week, seemingly referencing the murder of rapper King Von in his new song and explicitly dissing O-Block, a stretch of Chicago-located apartment buildings that is very relevant in hip-hop. After YB said he was rolling up "O-Block pack" in the latest release from his upcoming mixtape, Colors, the Baton Rouge-based rapper seemingly earned responses from Lil Durk, King Von's sister, and more.
"Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a b*tch," said Durk on Instagram.
Other rappers have also responded to YoungBoy dissing O-Block, including Chicago native Lil Reese, who responded to DJ Akademiks calling YB a "demon".
Prince Williams/Getty Images
"That ain't no demon time he just rapping like the rest of these rappers all rap," tweeted Lil Reese, the self-proclaimed Grim Reaper.
Despite previously supporting YoungBoy, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa seemingly took issue with the artist dissing O-Block too, quote-tweeting Lil Reese and adding, "I stamp that."
Many fans also believe that Fredo Bang, a fellow Baton Rouge-based rapper who has a history of feuding with YoungBoy, also apparently took some shots following the song's release, posting, "Safe ass."
See how everyone is responding to the song below.