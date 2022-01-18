There were all sorts of reports about a brewing beef between NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy, and the tension has trickled over to fans. The two young Rap stars seemed to be friends at one point in time, but something occurred that switched things up. During an interview back in 2019, Choppa said "I don't know him" when asked about YoungBoy, and since that time, the Memphis artist hasn't said much about his peer.

There were recent murmurs following YoungBoy's controversial lyrics about O Block, and after Lil Reese chimed in to say it was all just "rapping like the rest of these rappers," Choppa co-signed.



A clip has been circulating online and it shows what looks to be NLE walking through an airport before a random person approaches and begins filming him. The person asks the rapper if he's NLE Choppa and almost immediately, a scuffle breaks out. Not much can be seen in the brief clip, but a short-lived altercation can be heard.

The Neighborhood Talk reshared the video and added that the person filming is an NBA YoungBoy fan. While rappers are often at odds or industry friendships may end, we've seen far too often fans getting overly involved. These instigations can be dangerous and career-altering, so we hope everyone involved in this incident was able to walk away unharmed.

