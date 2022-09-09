Though Nav might not be a household name, he certainly has access to many artists that are. His new album, Demons Protected By Angels is 19 songs in total with features from the biggest names in rap like Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. However, there appears to be one name that could've been on the tracklist and that's Drake. During a recent conversation on Full Send Podcast, Nav explained why he omitted his unreleased song with The Boy from his latest opus.



Nav attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"Drake's an amazing person. We hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song," he explained before admitting it wasn't up to his standards. "I feel like, you know, we could've done a better song and the timeframe was just, you know, not good. It didn't work out."

However, the main reason why he didn't include Drake on the album is because he knew that it would overshadow the rest of the songs on the album. "He's such a big artist that I didn't want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know, like, take away life from all the other moments."

The notion that Nav omitted a Drake collab from his new album left the podcast hosts in awe but many people seemed to understand where Nav was coming from.

Perhaps, the decision to not include Drake on the project also relates to the revelation DJ Khaled made last week. The God Did artist explained that no one in the industry really ever critiques Drake when they're working with him.

The last time Drake and Nav collaborated was when the Demons Protected By Angels artist quietly produced Drizzy's scathing Grammy-nominated diss track, "Back To Back" in 2016. Clearly, there's a standard to live up to.

Check out Nav's full interview on the Full Send Podcast below.