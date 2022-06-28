demons protected by angels
- Pop CultureNAV's "Demons Protected By Angels" Album Debuts At No. 2 With 67K Units SoldBad Bunny came out on top for the 11th nonconsecutive week this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosNAV Drops Music Video For "Never Sleep" With Travis Scott & Lil BabyNAV fed fans with some trippy camerawork, fun visual effects, and a cameo from The Weeknd.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- UncategorizedNAV Unleashes "One Time" Music Video Featuring Future & Don Toliver: WatchThe Spike Jordan-directed visual finds the three rappers taking over the supernatural One Time Motel.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNAV & Gunna Connect On "Playa" Track From "Demons Protected By Angels" AlbumNAV's new arrival is expected to debut at No. 2 or 3 on the Billboard chart.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNAV's "Demons Protected By Angels" First Week Sales ProjectionsFrom the looks of things, the Canadian rapper will be competing with Ozzy Osbourne for the No. 2 spot, behind Bad Bunny.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNAV & Bryson Tiller Come Together For A "Reset": ListenNAV's latest arrival includes appearances from Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNav Explains Why Drake Isn't On His New AlbumNav reveals why his unreleased song with Drake didn't appear on "Demons Protected By Angels." By Aron A.
- MusicNav Reveals "Demons Protected By Angels" TracklistLil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, and more appear on the tracklist for Nav's upcoming album. By Aron A.
- MusicNav Unveils Artwork For "Demons Protected By Angels"Nav has shared the cover artwork for his upcoming album, "Demons Protected By Angels," which is scheduled for release later this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicNav Shares "Demons Protected By Angels" Release Date & FeaturesNav's new album arrives in September with collabs alongside Lil Durk, Future, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicNav Teases New Collaboration With Travis Scott & Lil BabyNav shares a teaser of his new song with Lil Baby and Travis Scott, "Never Sleep," due out later this week. By Aron A.
- MusicNav Announces New Album "Demons Protected By Angels"Nav is coming through with a new album this summer. By Aron A.