Over the weekend, a woman went viral when she posted that she was hanging out with Drake. An obvious joke, the "Drake" she was hanging out with was not the Toronto rapper at all, but a fan who, much like the Certified Lover Boy rapper, had a heart cut into his hairline.

And yesterday, after yet another Drake doppleganger sighting, Drizzy himself took to his IG story to compliment himself on how good he looked in a particular photo. That photo, however, was a photo of Nav, XO rapper and Drake's Toronto brethren.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty Images

The jokes went back and forth on the internet and both Drake and Nav have had an obvious sense of humor about it and, despite there not being any real, concrete information on the nature of their relationship, it is well known that Nav produced the If You're Reading This It's Too Late rapper's 2015 Meek Mill beef-ending diss track, "Back to Back."

After the dust settled yesterday, Nav took to Instagram to share what might be the best Drake lookalike pic we've seen in quite some time -- a photoshop of himself on the cover of Take Care, Drake's Grammy-winning 2011 album. Holding Drizzy's gold chalice right next to a golden OVO owl, Nav looks right at home on the cover of what many argue is Drake's only classic project.

Drake has yet to comment on Nav's response to his initial IG troll (he spent last night having a big boss dinner with DJ Khaled and Fat Joe) but whenever he does, it's safe to assume he'll come with something funny.

Keep an eye out for The Six God's response on Instagram and in the meantime, we gotta ask, who is your favorite Drake doppleganger? Nav? Fred Van Vleet? That dude from this weekend? Let us know in the comments.