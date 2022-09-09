mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nav Has A Point To Prove On "Demons Protected By Angels"

Aron A.
September 09, 2022 09:52
554 Views
84
10
CoverCover

Demons Protected By Angels
NAV

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (7)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more appear on Nav's latest project, "Demons Protected By Angels."


Nav has a tendency of going back into his secretive lair after releasing a new project. In the last two years, Nav's kept his name in the cycle through a variety of collaborations alongside artists like Rowdy Rebel while teasing his next album. Today, the rapper finally unveiled the long-awaited solo release, Demons Protected By Angels, his nineteen-track opus boasting appearances from the hottest names in rap. Travis Scott and Lil Baby appeared on the first single of the project, "Never Sleep," while Future, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and more appear across the remainder of the tracklist. Nav also takes on a considerable amount of production on the album this time around with additional contributions coming from Wheezy, Tay Keith, Mike Dean, and more.

Check out Nav's new project below. 

10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Nav Has A Point To Prove On "Demons Protected By Angels"
84
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject