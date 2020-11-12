mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NAV & Wheezy Re-Up With New Song "Pickney"

Alex Zidel
November 12, 2020 16:02
93 Views
10
0
XO Records, LLC./Republic RecordsXO Records, LLC./Republic Records
XO Records, LLC./Republic Records

Pickney
Nav
Produced by Wheezy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

NAV and Wheezy return with their new bonus track "Pickney".


A lot of us haven't even had the time to digest the initial shock caused by NAV and Wheezy with their Emergency Tsunami album but, already, they've reloaded the project with a couple of new records.

The rapper-producer duo made a big splash last week with their new album, which is expected to debut at #5 on the Billboard 200. As the Toronto native tries to sell an extra few copies of the album to surpass Juice WRLD, who is currently projected to move the same amount of album units for the week, NAV has released two bonus tracks from his album sessions.

"Pickney" is the second of the two, which we're highlighting today. The record has NAV speaking about his demeanor, repping XO and stating that, while The Weeknd needs to always be a nice guy as the "pop star" of the label, he can personally still be a menace. 

Listen to the new song below and be sure to also check out "Stella McCartney" with Future here.

Quotable Lyrics:

XO 'til I overdose, you play, you gettin' sprayed at
Abel gotta be a nice guy, but I don't play that
Smoke inside my city, I'm the first to know the word
Linked up with Freebandz, now we got the birds
Signed with XO, I had to turn down Atlantic
Interscope flew me out to meet and I abandoned
I'm the last one, you can't pull no fast one on me
Paid off my advance, I'ma cash out on me

Nav
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  93
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nav Wheezy toronto new music bonus track emergency tsunami
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NAV & Wheezy Re-Up With New Song "Pickney"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject