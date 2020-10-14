emergency tsunami
- Music VideosNav & Gunna Embrace Dismemberment In "Young Wheezy" VideoNav and Gunna engage in their most diabolical scheme to date in the disturbing and limb-laden visuals for "Young Wheezy." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNAV & Wheezy Re-Up With New Song "Pickney"NAV and Wheezy return with their new bonus track "Pickney".By Alex Zidel
- NewsNAV & Wheezy Reload "Emergency Tsunami" With Future-Assisted Bonus Track "Stella McCartney"NAV and Wheezy come through with two bonus tracks from "Emergency Tsunami," including "Stella McCartney" with Future.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosNAV & Wheezy "Don't Need Friends" In New Video With Lil BabyNAV and Wheezy release the new music video for "Don't Need Friends" with Lil Baby.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNav Does Some Of His Best Flexing On "Vetements Socks"Nav and Wheezy outdid themselves on the track "Vetements Socks."By Alexander Cole
- NewsNav & Wheezy Sound As Focused As Ever On "Friends & Family"Nav & Wheezy cooked up a banger with this "Emergency Tsunami" standout.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNAV & Wheezy's "Emergency Tsunami" Is Already A Fan FavoriteYoung Wheezy is most definitely the wave, proving so on his new collaborative tape with NAV.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNav, Wheezy, & Lil Baby "Don't Need Friends"Nav, Wheezy, and Lil Baby join forces to deliver "Don't Need Friends," a standout off the new "Emergency Tsunami" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNAV & Wheezy Drop "Emergency Tsunami" TracklistNAV and Wheezy's new project "Emergency Tsunami" features Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic "Emergency Tsunami" CoverNav unleashes the entire force of the sea upon the unsuspecting masses in the epic cover for Wheezy-produced "Emergency Tsunami." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug, Gunna, & Nav Show Wheezy Some Birthday LoveToday, influential producer Wheezy celebrates his twenty-eighth birthday, prompting some kind words from collaborators Young Thug, Gunna, and Nav.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNav & Wheezy Reveal Title To Upcoming Collab TapeNav and Wheezy formally announce their upcoming collab project. By Aron A.