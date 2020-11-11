NAV & Wheezy Reload "Emergency Tsunami" With Future-Assisted Bonus Track "Stella McCartney"

NAV is having himself an impressive year, releasing a slate of new albums and projects to keep his fans eating. Earlier this year, we heard from the Toronto native on Good Intentions, and then again on Brown Boy 2. While the latter was listed as a deluxe version of the former, it was basically a whole other project.

Last week, NAV teamed up with producer Wheezy to create a forceful rapper-producer duo, dropping the new album Emergency Tsunami. In an attempt to give the body of work even more of a boost, NAV and Wheezy have officially released a new version of the album, stuffing it with two extra bonus tracks.

One of the new songs features Future, titled "Stella McCartney". As you can expect, this is an ode to both rappers and their respective drip. Stella McCartney gets several shoutouts throughout, as well as luxury brands Chanel, Goyard, and more.

Usually, bonus tracks would entail an album's b-sides. However, this record is good enough to have made the first cut of the album.

What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

You gotta match up to my fly, I can't get caught with an impostor

I can go back in my archive, I have these bitches starstruck

They perpetrate my whole life, I know this shit feel awful

Even though I'm ridin' with my glizzy, every day I still feel awesome