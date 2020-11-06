Nav & Wheezy Ride The Wave On "Emergency Tsunami" Ft. Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna

We've had our fair share of collaborative releases this year, and now it's Nav and Wheezy's turn to show the world what they've been working on. The artist-producer pair follow albums like 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's chart-topping Savage Mode 2, as well as Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy's banger Burden of Proof. The Canadian rapper and mega-producer are well-versed in crafting hits that have become fan favorites in the Hip-Hop scene, so be prepared to hear much about their joint effort, Emergency Tsunami.

Nav and Wheezy opted to not have too many features on Emergency Tsunami, but the artists they did choose pack a heavy punch. You'll hear features from the likes of Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Give Emergency Tsunami a few streams and let us know what tracks you think are standouts on this project.

Tracklist

1. Breaking News Intro

2. Friends & Family

3. Young Wheezy ft. Gunna

4. Nasty

5. Repercussions ft. Young Thug

6. Vetements Socks

7. Don't Need Friends ft. Lil Baby

8. Make It Right Back

9. Trains ft. Lil Keed

10. Do Ya Deed ft. Sah Babii

11. Droppin Tears

12. Modest

13. Turn & Twist