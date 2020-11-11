NAV released his new album Emergency Tsunami, executive produced by Wheezy, last week and, already, it has been getting some rave reviews from the Toronto native's fans. Earlier this year, he released a couple of new projects, including Good Intentions and the deluxe edition, titled Brown Boy 2, and people have been reacting favorably to his full-length work with Wheezy.

With that said, it's set for a strong debut on next week's album charts, looking poised for a spot in the coveted Top 5 of the Billboard 200. It won't be an easy road though because, in the early projection numbers, the late Juice WRLD has tied him with the same number of projected sales for the week.



C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to Hits Daily Double, one of the most trusted sources as far as early numbers go, NAV's Emergency Tsunami is expected to debut at #5 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 equivalent units. 4,000 of those units come from pure sales.

Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, which has been hailed as one of the best hip-hop albums of the year by fans of the late artist, is also looking to score 37,000 equivalent units this week, meaning that we're in for a face-off that will decide the #5 position on the chart.

Higher up, it's pretty much set in stone that Ariana Grande will return to #1 with Positions, moving approximately 68,000 total units due to a boost in streaming. Pop Smoke will follow behind her at the #2 position, while The Kid LAROI's deluxe copy of F*CK LOVE places him all the way at #3. Country singer Luke Combs is projected to land at #4.

Do you think the #5 spot will go to NAV and Wheezy or Juice WRLD?

[via]