Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Moon, Aim For The Stars swooped up the #1 position on the Billboard 200 upon its debut and, over three months later, it's back at the top.

There have been rumblings that Pop Smoke's posthumous album has been performing so well on streaming services that it would be a matter of time before it reclaimed the top spot on one of the most important album charts and, this week, it has.

Following a rare quiet week in terms of high-profile album releases, and not counting the new albums from T.I., Benny the Butcher, and others, Pop Smoke's 67,000 equivalent album units were enough to place Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon back at the pole position for this week in the charts.

In the last thirteen weeks, the album has not fallen out of the Top 4 positions, speaking to its impact.

It was a close battle for the crown though, with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II lacking only a thousand units. In its second week out, the Atlanta & St. Louis-based duo slips to #2.

Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die ends at the #3 position.

As Complex points out, due mostly to Doggface208's viral "Dreams" video on TikTok, Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album Rumours has returned to the Top 10, coming in at #7 this week. That has to be a record of some kind.

