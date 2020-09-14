Two artists that Tekashi 6ix9ine has had beef with in the past, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, both outsold the controversial rapper to place higher than him on this week's Billboard 200 update.

There has been a big brouhaha regarding where 6ix9ine's album TattleTales would end up on the charts after it was initially projected to sell 150,000 copies in its first week. After it was confirmed that bundling rules would no longer apply, 6ix9ine dropped nearly 100,000 units to debut at #4 on the Billboard 200.

As previously announced, Big Sean is debuting at #1 yet another time with Detroit 2.

Interestingly enough, the two artists that placed between Sean and 6ix9ine are Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, whose posthumous albums have both been out for several months. The former's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was initially released on July 3 before the deluxe edition arrived later that month. Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die was released on July 10.

6ix9ine is obviously not pleased about his standing on the charts, but he has been making a mockery out of it to try and lessen the blow. Last week, he took to the streets of New York City to force strangers to take his album, telling them that if they won't buy it, he'll make sure they hear it one way or another.

Do you think 6ix9ine's album was a flop? A #4 debut isn't bad at all but, for one of the biggest artists in the world, it's not a good look.