The Kid LAROI Returns With A New "Savage" Attitude

Much like his mentor Juice WRLD, The Kid LAROI wants to become the next voice of his generation. He's well on his way too and, with consistent drops, emotional storytelling, and a youthful vibe, the Aussie export is starting to make his wildest dreams come true.

Now based in Los Angeles, The Kid LAROI has been reaping the benefits with his recently-released F*CK LOVE album and, despite it only being a few months old, he's already back at it with another project.

The 17-year-old artist has returned with a reloaded version of his album, adding on seven more songs and adopting more of a "Savage" attitude this time around. He enlisted the help of some friends, including Youngboy Never Broke Again, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, and the Internet Money production collective.

Check out his new release below and let us know what you think of this direction for The Kid LAROI.

Tracklist:

1. PIKACHU

2. SO DONE

3. TRAGIC (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Internet Money)

4. ALWAYS DO

5. FEEL SOMETHING (feat. Marshmello)

6. F*CK YOU, GOODBYE (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

7. WITHOUT YOU