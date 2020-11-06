mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid LAROI Returns With A New "Savage" Attitude

Alex Zidel
November 06, 2020 09:00
404 Views
44
4
CoverCover

F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)
The Kid LAROI

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
48% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

The Kid LAROI is back with another emotional project, reloading "F*CK LOVE" with a new "SAVAGE" edit.


Much like his mentor Juice WRLD, The Kid LAROI wants to become the next voice of his generation. He's well on his way too and, with consistent drops, emotional storytelling, and a youthful vibe, the Aussie export is starting to make his wildest dreams come true.

Now based in Los Angeles, The Kid LAROI has been reaping the benefits with his recently-released F*CK LOVE album and, despite it only being a few months old, he's already back at it with another project.

The 17-year-old artist has returned with a reloaded version of his album, adding on seven more songs and adopting more of a "Savage" attitude this time around. He enlisted the help of some friends, including Youngboy Never Broke Again, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, and the Internet Money production collective.

Check out his new release below and let us know what you think of this direction for The Kid LAROI.

Tracklist:

1. PIKACHU
2. SO DONE
3. TRAGIC (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Internet Money)
4. ALWAYS DO
5. FEEL SOMETHING (feat. Marshmello)
6. F*CK YOU, GOODBYE (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
7. WITHOUT YOU

The Kid LAROI australia YoungBoy Never Broke Again Internet Money Marshmello Machine Gun Kelly
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES The Kid LAROI Returns With A New "Savage" Attitude
44
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject