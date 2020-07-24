mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid LAROI Gets In His Feelings On Debut Album "F*CK LOVE"

Keenan Higgins
July 24, 2020 15:28
F*CK LOVE
The Kid LAROI

16-year-old Australian rapper The Kid LAROI officially drops his debut album "F*CK LOVE" featuring appearances by Lil Mosey, Corbin and the late Juice WRLD.


When a popular musician loses their life prematurely, they usually leave behind the promise of unreleased music and a handful of artists they've influenced who will surely carry on their legacy. Both of those situations apply to late rapper Juice WRLD, and his former protege The Kid LAROI is proving the latter true with his newly-released debut album F*CK LOVE.

The Kid LAROI Debut Album F*CK LOVE
Image: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

From a reworked cover of Ne-Yo's first number one single "So Sick" to an actual standout feature from Juice WRLD recorded before his death last year, LAROI does a great job at broadening the sounds on this LP and not boxing himself in with one particular sound. The samples, vocal riffs and beat selections alike all work together to produce an impressive debut project. Not bad for an Aussie teen that's slowly making a name for himself in the rap world with strides.

Take a listen to F*CK LOVE, the debut album by The Kid LAROI, right now on your preferred streaming service.

Tracklist:

1. BOOTY CALL (skit)
2. MAYBE 
3. WRONG (Feat. Lil Mosey)
4. I WISH
5. NOT FAIR (Feat. Corbin)
6. BATHROOM
7. GO (Feat. Juice WRLD)
8. TELL ME WHY
9. SAME THING
10. NEW GUY (skit)
11. ERASE U
12. RUNNING
13. WISH YOU WELL (skit)
14. NEED YOU MOST (So Sick)
15. SELFISH
