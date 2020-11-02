The Billboard Hot 100 is looking different this week because, for the first time in a long time, hip-hop is not represented in the Top 2 songs on the chart.

It's not controversial to say that, for the last few years, hip-hop has become the new pop. It's the most popular music genre in the world and, as such, artists like Lil Baby, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and more, have been given the opportunity to absolutely take over, keeping the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 locked down all year long.

This week, things have changed with the release of several key albums outside of the genre, including from Ariana Grande and Luke Combs.

As expected, Ariana Grande has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 with her single "positions". The song was released prior to her album of the same title and, after a week on streaming services, it's no surprise that it has soared to the top of all three big charts at Billboard, including the Hot 100, the Global 200, and more.

More surprisingly, country star Luke Combs debuted at #2 this week with "Forever After All", pushing 24kGoldn and iann dior's hit record "Mood" down to #3. This is the highest debut ever for a male country artist on the chart.

Filling out the Top 5 are Drake and Lil Durk with "Laugh Now Cry Later" and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights".

What do you think of this week's chart update?