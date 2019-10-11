Cardi B and Offset are currently up against Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo as hip-hop fans determine who the touchiest, the raunchiest and the most affectionate power couple is today. Since it's Cardi B's birthday, she and her Migos partner likely get the edge. Especially after Offset shared a video of them making out in different spots this afternoon. Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo are giving them a run for their money though, fighting back with a sexy new upload of their own.

The newly-minted A-list couple has been sharing sultry posts for the last couple of months as fans try and determine if they're dating or not. Now, the writing is basically on the wall. They are very much a couple and this photo helps prove that. Promoting their new joint single "All Dat," Southern rapper MoneyBagg Yo included a photo of himself and Hot Girl Meg in a warm embrace on his social media accounts. "Wat U Doin Wit All Dat A** Let Me Touch It," asked the star, doing just that in the image. Young Tina Snow rocks purple tresses and a fancy hat in the pic.

Do you think Bagg and Meg will last or are they destined for failure? They seem to have great chemistry, both in the studio and out of it. We're wishing them the best of luck.