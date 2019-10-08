If you didn't believe these two were dating before, it's basically confirmed at this point. MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion have been the subject of romantic rumors for months and, given Meg's newfound status as an absolute rap superstar, she and her man have chosen not to make any official announcements about their personal life. We've heard rumblings of them collaborating on a new song together, even hearing a preview a few weeks back. It turns out that track will soon be impacting streaming services worldwide because Bagg just revealed its release date and cover art, noting that it's on the way in a couple of days.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sharing the cover artwork for his new single featuring his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, Memphis-based spitter MoneyBagg Yo announced that the song will be out on October 10, 2019. The photo shows the rapper stunting his icy jewelry, including a grill that was custom-designed to spell out "Thee Stallion" in pink. Like we said, if you didn't believe these two were together before, it's time to get that through your head.

Are you looking forward to the new single from MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion? With Stalli's popularity right now, this could end up being both her and Bagg's most popular song to date. What do you expect?