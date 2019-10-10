It's safe to say that Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo are on their way to becoming the new power couple -- possibly toppling Cardi B and Offset this fall. Tina Snow, aka Thee Stallion did not come to play in their collaborative song ''All Dat,'' as she lets females know that the Memphis rapper is hers and to steer clear from him. Regardless of all their antics, they both have this deep appreciation for modern hip-hop, and seek to join the scene together as the sexy duo.

Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is Demario White, showcases the new music video in an Instagram post -- asking his followers what their favourite bar was. It's a pretty creative way to get people to listen to the song, if they haven't already. It's also a good way to get people engaged with not only the track, but the bars they killed for each other. The comments blew up, and surely the couple got the attention they sought for their new hit.

Moneybagg Yo, who debuted in 2018, and Thee Stallion, shortly after in 2019 are really going hard to get to the top. They could topple every couple in the music game right now with their sexual antics and collabs, which is exactly what Cardi B and Offset did in a short period of time.

Have you guys peeped the song yet? If so, let us know what you think.