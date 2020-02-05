Moneybagg Yo doesn't just call himself that for nothing. The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Demario DeWayne White, Jr., is currently enjoying one of the most impressive runs in his entire career. The 28-year-old just released his album Time Served, which is an early favorite from rap fans across the nation. Nearly a month old, the body of work has stood a short-term test of time, remaining in people's playlists and continuing to find itself high up on the charts. Time Served debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the best start ever for Bagg. The momentum has managed to only keep growing. According to the star himself, he's striving on a financial level because of it, upping his rate for shows and representing his moniker to the fullest.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Despite always being wrapped up in dramatic headlines related to his personal life, Moneybagg Yo is relishing in one of the strongest stretches of his artistic career thus far. With numbers comes cash and Bagg is counting up tons of that as he revealed on social media last night. After referring to the alleged wig-snatching incident with his girlfriend Ari Fletcher as "fake news," Bagg flexed how much he's making for a concert these days and the amount is pretty high up.

In one night's work, Moneybagg Yo is out here tripling some people's annual salaries. That's right... the rapper revealed that he's out here making a total of $120K per show, truly bringing in the racks and supporting his family to the max. This is really just the start for Bagg too, who has proven to be one of the most consistent artists in the game.

Do you think he can sustain this kind of attention?



David Livingston/Getty Images